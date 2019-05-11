|
Gary McDowell Gary McDowell, 69, passed away at his home in Mill Valley on April 9th. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruth Kirk McDowell; and survived by his loving partner Sam Williams (Mill Valley, CA); half sister Karen Ink Chaussee (Simi Valley, CA); sister Jill McDowell (Royal Oaks, CA); and first cousins Steven Owen (Niceville, FL); David and Robin McDowell (Mount Vernon, WA); Robert Hedges and Heidi McDowell Hedges (Springfield, OR); Roger and Marlene McDowell (Kennewick, WA); plus Candy Kirk and Paris Kirk (Santa Clara County). Born in San Jose, Gary had a fondness for listening to his mother, 3rd generation born and raised in Santa Clara Valley, share the history of and changes to the "Garden Valley." He shared with Ruthie her quick wit, dry sense of humor, bright eyes and smile. After attending Del Mar High School, Gary graduated summa cum laude from UC SantaCruz; he later received his M.A. (psychology) at CSPP in Berkeley. Before working as a counselor with clinical psychologists in San Francisco and Marin County, he went to Dharamsala in the foothills of the Himalayas, where he studied Tibetan Buddhism with a soon to become longtime friend, DeLee. Gary was a kind person, loved by many, and his great talent was helping take care of people, both professionally and personally. Gary's love of travel took him from Alaska to London to Katmandu, cruise ship adventures with cousin Steve, many trips to see Jeffrey in Palm Springs and to see Howard and Donovan in Michigan and most recently, he spent his 69th birthday in the Hawaiian Islands with Sam. Gary also excelled at playing classical favorites on the piano, golf, snow and water skiing. His ashes will be scattered over the Monterey Bay near where he used to enjoy scuba diving. Gary will be missed! In lieu of flowers, gifts to The Spahr Center (formerly The Marin AIDS Project) are welcomed. A casual gathering to celebrate his life will be held Thursday May 16th at The Trident Restaurant {558 Bridgeway, Sausalito} from 3:00p.m. to 5:30p.m. If you knew Gary, please come and share your memories. RSVP to Jill (831) 761-3466. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
