Gary Michael Greene Mar 16, 1937 - July 25, 2019 Gary died peacefully at home with his family at his side. He was born in San Francisco on March 16, 1937 to Alvin and Alice Greenberg. He graduated from George Washington High School and San Francisco State University. He is survived by his wife Freddie, his daughters Alison and Tracy (Michael Mintz) and grandchildren Sarah Moats, Maxine and Joseph Mintz. Gary and Freddie met when they were eighteen while skiing at Tahoe. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in April. He worked in the television and publishing industries and was Western Region Manager for a textbook publisher. His favorite career was owner of California Cookware in San Rafael. Gary was a talented craftsman and could repair anything. He was also a skilled skier, sailor and golfer. A self-taught gourmet chef, he took over the kitchen and created elegant dinners for family and friends. Gary loved cars and driving. He and Freddie took many road trips across the U.S with frequent drives between their homes in Tiburon and Palm Desert. He enjoyed staying at their San Francisco apartment on theater nights. Gary and Freddie were world travelers, visiting over 75 countries and sailing on over 30 cruises. Gary was known for his sense of humor, his wry wit, kindness, integrity, and his phenomenal memory. Name a song and he knew the lyrics. Quote a memorable movie line and he knew who spoke it. A consummate gentleman and party guest, he was always ready with a joke (clean or not) or a witty retort. He was fun and funny. Gary was devoted to his family and would do anything for his "girls". He loved his rescue cat Frankie. He is greatly missed by family, friends and feline. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations appreciated to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Hopalong animal rescue.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 25, 2019