Dr. Gary Richard Gruber, PhD Joined his Creator on August 27, 2019 at the age of 78. Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 19, 1940 to Edward Carlton Gruber and Martha Groff. Dr. Gruber was an American theoretical physicist, educator and author who has written many books and software programs for standardized testing. He is survived by his wife Raquel, nee Cantor Andaya, his children, Ian and Rachel, daughter-in-law Lori, grandson Ethan, nephews Angelo and Joseph, niece Janna, brother-in-law Adrian, sisters-in-law Michi and Hazel, and mother-in-law Estela. Visitation: Thursday, September 5, 2019 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Keaton's Mortuary San Rafael. Funeral Mass: Friday, September 6, 2019 11:00 am at St. Anthony's Novato.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019