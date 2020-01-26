Home

Geneva (Rendle) Capurro

Geneva (Rendle) Capurro Obituary
Geneva (Rendle) Capurro Born March 6, 1925 in San Rafael. Passed away on the morning of 17, January 2020 her family was there with her. Her surviving family members are her stepson Robert and wife Joan Capurro her loving niece Joanne Gotelli, Cheryl Brabo, and nephew Tony Cattaneo. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Marian Grimm, Norma Cattaneo and Gertrude Stein. Family thanks her caregiver Luci Bulameicavia for all her loving care. A private service was held as Geneva wished. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hospices. Monte's Chapel Of The Hills San Anselmo 415-453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
