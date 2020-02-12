Home

Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Colma, CA
View Map
Genevieve Franceschi Obituary
Genevieve Franceschi A native of San Francisco and resident of Corte Madera for the past 63 years, Genevieve passed away on February 8, 2020; she was 89 years of age. Genevieve is remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, friend, homemaker, animal lover and one who always thought of others first. Her son will miss entering her home filled with the smell of her amazing veal scallopini. She was an avid bowler, jewelry maker and enjoyed traveling around the world with her dear friend Carol to places like France, Italy, Egypt, China and more. Missing her greatly is her son, Jerome (Jerry) R. Franceschi Jr. of Mill Valley; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Barbara) Franceschi of San Rafael; nieces, Christine Franceschi of San Rafael and Michelle Franceschi of Portland, OR; and many more loving family members and friends. Genevieve was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Jerome R. Franceschi Sr. The graveside service is 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift of remembrance to Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, CA. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
