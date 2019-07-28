Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Ginwala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Teresa (Modzelewski) Ginwala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve Teresa (Modzelewski) Ginwala Obituary
Genevieve Teresa Ginwala (née Modzelewski) Genevieve Teresa Ginwala (née Modzelewski), died peacefully with family by her side in San Francisco, CA on July 19th at the age of 89. Genevieve was born in Worcester, MA on April 1, 1930 to Telesfor and Wanda Modzelewski. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Worcester, received her RN from Beth Israel Hospital School of Nursing, her BSN and MSN from Boston University and taught at the Boston University School of Nursing. She lived in Belmont, MA, Jupiter, FL and Greenbrae, CA. Genevieve is survived by her husband Kymus; sons Darius, Cyrus (Dennis Townsend) and Jay (Susan); grandchildren Allison, Nicholas and Kyle and her sister Rita Bernardi. In addition to her parents, Genevieve was predeceased by her brothers Chester, Charles and Joseph; and her sisters Regina Kretowicz and Helen Nosel. There will be a month's mind mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Worcester, MA on August 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers and to honor Genevieve's love of nature, contributions may be made to Blowing Rocks Preserve by sending a check with "Blowing Rocks Preserve, Genevieve Ginwala" in the memo line to The Nature Conservancy, Florida Chapter, 500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 311, Maitland, FL 32751 or by phoning Janine at 407-389-4804.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.