George E. Metz Sept 20, 1931 April 6, 2019 George Metz, CAPT, USN (Ret) was a Surgeon in the Navy for 20 years. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps medal for his heroism. During his service he was stationed in the Philippines, Florida, Adak Alaska, Corpus Christi Texas, Okinawa, San Diego and Oakland. After his retirement from the Navy he began a career at Kaiser Permanente in San Rafael. He worked at Kaiser San Rafael for 12 years. When he retired from Kaiser he began volunteering at the California Academy of Sciences where he donated his extensive shell collection. He loved the ocean; at each of his postings collecting shells and walking the beach were favorite pastimes. He was a scuba diver, skin diver, avid reader, wood carver, bird watcher, photographer, traveler, and teacher, lover of music, wonderful friend and lifelong learner. Despite multiple health challenges George taught us all how to enjoy the life you are given. George was a true gentleman and being a man of honor was very important to him. George was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. His family meant the world to him. George died peacefully on April 6, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Roma, his daughters Karen (Keith), Pam (Dave), granddaughters Danielle, and Kelley, Heather (Cody) and great granddaughter Emily. There will be a Celebration of George's Life in Rawlinson Hall, 2600 Estates Drive, Fairfield, CA 94533. The ceremony will commence at 1:30pm on May 2, 2019. The family appreciates all the support they have received. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , , or .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019