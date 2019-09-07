|
George Hunter Janet Hunter is sad to announce the departure of her life partner and beloved husband of 42 years. George Hunter died on August 14, 2019 after a prolonged bout of medical issues, at the age of 89. He is also survived by his two children Timothy Hunter and Lori Lindman, two Grandchildren, and two Great Grandchildren. His wife Janet feels she has lost the love of her life, a real Renaissance man. George felt a good day was to take a drive, paint a picture and have dinner with his wife.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019