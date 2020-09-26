1/2
George Kinney
1930 - 2020
January 25, 1930 - August 13, 2020
Resident of Novato, CA
It is with profound sadness that the family of George Lee Kinney announce his passing on August 13, 2020 at the age of 90 years.
George was born in Loma Linda, California to Olive and Raymond Kinney. George served in the 32nd Infantry, 7th division in the Korean war and received the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star Metal for his dutiful service. After the war, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Heald Engineering College of San Francisco. While in college, he met the love of his life, Erma Jane. They married in 1955.
George and Erma Jane would go on to live a successful and fulfilling life together, while raising two children, Kathleen and Kevin. George was a man of many passions including, sailing, classic cars, traveling the world, and being a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He will be missed by his wife of 65 years, Erma Jane; children, Kathleen (Leo), Kevin; grandchildren, Jeanelle, Kyle (Danielle), Ryan, Christopher, Henry, David; great-grandchildren, Kai and Enzo; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.


Published in Marin Independent Journal Obits on Sep. 26, 2020.
