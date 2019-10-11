|
George Mangels George Mangels (63) author of Frank's World and long time resident of Mount Shasta, California passed away unexpectedly of natural causes. He is survived by his sisters Margaret (Blane) Warhurst and Elizabeth Hagler. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, George H. Mangels, his mother, Margaret Pardee Mangels, and his nephew, Andrew Warhurst. George was born and raised in San Anselmo, California. He graduated from Sir Francis Drake High School in 1974. He attended College of Marin and San Francisco State University. While attending college, George was a sports writer for the Marin Independent Journal Newspaper. In the late 90's, George moved to Mount Shasta, CA. He is remember by the Mount Shasta community for his warm smile and caring nature. He also traveled the Middle East and Asia to learn of their customs and medicines. He was an avid collector of books and music and his love for these filled his later years. Private services were held by family.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019