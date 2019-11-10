|
|
George Martinez The Martinez Clan lost their beloved patriarch on "All Souls Day". The lord took him unexpectedly but without suffering November 2nd. He was born and raised in San Francisco to Spanish and Sicilian immigrants, where he attended Lowell High School in San Francisco followed by college at UC Berkeley where he majored in Business. George served in the US Airforce in the Korean war where he was remembered as an expert marksman. He was a well-known second-generation electrical contractor in Marin, forming many lifelong friendships among his colleagues. He always lit up the room and had a story to tell. No matter what your walk in life, he treated all with great kindness and respect. Countless people's lives were touched by his tremendous lifelong generosity; whether it be buying turkeys for the foodbank or quietly paying a debt of someone in need, his generosity was unfailing. He was greatly loved by all who knew him Married in 1969 to Gloria, the love of his life, the two celebrated their Jubilee 50th anniversary August 8, 2019 with a renewal of vows at St Hilary's Church in Tiburon. They were an inseparable duo who lived life to its fullest. George "Did it His Way". At 50, he earned his pilot's license so they could fly to their mountain home where they loved to play tennis, golf and entertain their friends. He fished, hunted, camped, hiked, and boated and played with the family. George was an avid and loyal 49er fan, rarely missing a game and attending all 5 Superbowl's. Gloria and George also traveled the globe, crisscrossed the USA 3 times in their motorhome, and snow birded in Palm Desert and Sanibel Island making hundreds of dear friends along the way. The sun rose and set on his and Gloria's clan. He was happiest when amongst the family and there was nothing, he would not do for his 6 children, their spouses, 14 grandchildren and a great grandchild on the way. Known as "Dad" to his children and "Bapa" to the grands, he shaped the family with his love and wisdom, forming special relationships and always making time for each. We were his best friends, nothing ever more important than the family. Gloria, Sue, Vicki, Peter, Larry, Phyllis, Chris, Ammi, Brad, Analisa, Greg, Monica, Tiffany, Alicia, Nick, Johan, Lisa, Joshua, Samantha, AJ, Dominic, Mark, Julia, Riana, James, Geremy, Marvin and Linda are heartbroken to lose him, but will forever honor and carry his memory. You are in Gods' hands forever looking over us. We love you and wish you Godspeed on your journey. Please join us for funeral Mass Friday, November 22, at 11:00 am St Hilary Catholic Church, 761 Hilary Dr, Tiburon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 19, 2019