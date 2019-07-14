|
George Pelmear George Pelmear passed away peacefully in Greenbrae on July 4, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Pemba Bayo; son Stan Pelmear (Irene); and son-in-law Bill Fitzpatrick; along with nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his lifelong family friend, Lene Johnson and sister-in-law, Barbara Daulton. He was preceded in death by Marian Pelmear; daughter Toni Fitzpatrick and Jodear Wallace-Pelmear. George was born in Kellogg, ID on June 27, 1923 to parents, Harold and Violet Pelmear. The family moved to San Francisco when he was three, where he attended elementary and high school and then enlisted in the Army. He married Marian in March of 1945. They moved to Novato in 1956 with their three children, and quickly became involved with Boy Scouts, Olive Elementary School, and the United Methodist Church (MYF). He worked for Wells Fargo Bank for over 35 years. George was an active person, playing tennis, hiking, bowling, and in his later years, Bocce, Bridge, and Dominoes. He moved to the Tamalpais (Sequoia Living) in Greenbrae in 1997, where he met and married Jodear Wallace. He was an active person at the Tamalpais where he received the Volunteer of the Year award in 2015. George was also a lifelong Blood donor having been recognized, at age 94, as being the oldest donor, in the entire Bay Area, by the Blood Center of the Pacific. He will be missed by his family, friends, and especially his "extended family" at the Tamalpais. George left a legacy of love, compassion, faithfulness and courage. These core values will live on through the actions of his family. His car license plate read: LIV LFE, which was his motto for living, to Live Life. If desired, donations in George's memory may be made to . Plans for the celebration of his life are pending.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 14, 2019