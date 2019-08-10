|
|
George William Maloney "George William Maloney passed away in Fairfax on August 4, 2019 at age 75 after a fabulous, eventful life. He was born in San Francisco to William P. and Marian (McLaughlin) Maloney on April 11, 1944 in the great neighborhood of Eureka Valley. He was the second of four children, Maureen Maloney (Franzen) deceased, Carole Maloney and James Maloney. After Most Holy Redeemer Grammar School, he attended St. Ignatius High School where he graduated as Student Body President in 1962. George then attended St. Joseph's Seminary, where as they say, "he stayed for a cup of tea," but met many lifelong friends, as he also did at Holy Redeemer and S.I. He then in short order became a night watchman at S.F. General Hospital through the graciousness of his Uncle Ed McLaughlin; joined the National Guard; passed the entrance test to S.F. State (where it eventually took him seven years to receive his Secondary Teaching Credential in Industrial Arts)." Please note the above was written by George, a true obituary aficionado. The following finishes what he started. George served in the San Francisco Fire Department for 36 years, retiring as an Assistant Chief in 2003. George loved being a firefighter, especially the lifelong friendships and camaraderie of the job. Those who knew him were blessed to hear the myriad of firehouse stories and were exposed to the true art of storytelling. After his retirement, George filled his time volunteering, playing bocce, and enjoying life with his family and friends. Other than his family, one of George's greatest accomplishments was his over 46 years of sobriety. In A.A. he not only helped himself, but tirelessly helped others with his nonjudgmental personality, quiet listening skills, and sage advice. George was married to the love of his life Barbara (Brunero) for almost 52 years. He is also survived by his beloved children, Michael (Elizabeth), Daniel (Suzanne), and daughter Lynn. He was predeceased by his son Matthew who passed away in 2016. George loved his grandchildren Cabot, Emma, Ben, Lincoln, Parker, Annabelle, and Charlotte and included his nephews Casey and Kevin Maloney as if they too were his own. He was so loved by his sisters-in-law Connie Cappa, Sherry Maloney and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. George was a true gentleman and knew nothing but love for others. He touched the lives of so many, and his selfless attitude and exceptionally positive approach to life impacted everyone who crossed his path. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Kaiser San Rafael. We appreciate all your loving care for George. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Fairfax with a celebration at the parish hall next door immediately following the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: SVdP/St. Rita Chapter, P.O. Box 564, Fairfax, CA 94930, or Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 10, 2019