Gerald (Jerry) A. Shriberg Age 82, passed away February 19th, 2020 at Marin General hospital in Greenbrae from complications due to stroke. He is survived by his loving husband Dan Mills. They had 48 years together and lived in Corte Madera for last 41 years. He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence (Linda) of Madison, WI; Arthur (Margie) of Chicago, IL; and sister Judy (Jon) Quint of Boston, MA. He was deeply loved by his family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jerry loved children and spent his career as a social worker as an advocate and supporter of foster children for county of San Mateo. He also had a great love for music and nature. His ability to build and fix things was legendary. A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held at future date. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 28, 2020