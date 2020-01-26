Home

Gerald L. "Jerry" Connors Jerry Connors of San Rafael passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 79. Jerry was bom in Ashland, Pennsylvania to Leo and Regina Klitsch Connors. After four years in the U.S. Air Force Jerry spent time as a contractor with the U.S. Marine Corp. He eventually landed in Marin County and lived his last 31 years in San Rafael. Jerry's college degree was in electrical engineering from Drexel Institute of Technology. He spent his career in research and marketing of medical imaging equipment working for Phillips Medical Systems, Union Carbide Imaging Systems and General Electric Medical Systems. He was very much appreciated by his community where he served on the board of his homeowners' association for 24 years. Jerry was an avid skier and sailor who loved classic cars, especially his 71 orange Porsche 911 which he exhibited in local auto shows. Jerry was a good friend to many and will be greatly missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
