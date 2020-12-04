Gerald R. Aaserude June 16, 1924 Nov. 3, 2020 Gerald R. Aaserude, resident of San Rafael, California, passed away on November 3, 2020. Born in Bradley, Wisconsin, the second youngest of seven children; he lived through some challenging times, including the Great Depression and World War II. At the age of 18 he left Wisconsin, along with his father and two of his brothers, and moved to California. After arriving in California and settling in Berkeley, he joined the Navy, serving on the escort carrier USS Santee, fighting in the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Pacific theater. During his service on the flight deck of the USS Santee, it was hit by a kamikaze, resulting in an explosion and fire, from which he suffered burns. Sixteen minutes after being struck by the kamikaze, the ship was hit by a torpedo. The USS Santee and most of its crew were lucky to have survived the attack. For his service aboard the USS Santee, he was awarded the Purple Heart. After the war he returned to the San Francisco Bay Area, and found work in construction, eventually settling on work as a glazier. In 1953 he married the love of his life, Lorraine. They settled in San Rafael (Terra Linda) in 1959, where they raised their two sons, Robert and Thomas, and Lorraine's youngest sister, Janet. Gerald and Lorraine became the guardians for Janet after her parents died. Gerald was a hardworking, kind man, with a positive outlook on life, and a keen sense of humor. He loved the outdoors, and camping and fishing were among his favorite pastimes, along with hosting family get-togethers with his beloved wife, Lorraine. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lorraine. He is survived by his sons Robert Aaserude (Cindy) and Thomas Aaserude (Bonnie); sisters-in-law Vivian Saavedra (Rolando) and Janet Hayward; grandsons Eric Aaserude and Douglas Gray; nephew Jeffrey Saavedra (Cindy); and nieces Karin Alvernaz (Alan) and Jessica Haro (Michael). The family extends a special thanks to his friend and caregiver, Nanci, who provided Gerald much comfort, and made him laugh. Services will be private.



