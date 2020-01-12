|
|
Gerald R. Mac Kenzie Gerald (Gerry aka Mac) R. Mac Kenzie, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded with love on January 1, 2020. He was a loving husband to Janet Mac Kenzie and they shared 21 years of marriage together, residing in Novato, CA. Born in Petaluma, CA he was the son of the late Glenn and Catherine Mac Kenzie and son-in-law of the late Harry and Cecilia Kleffman. Gerry graduated from Petaluma High School in 1963 and earned a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from University of California, Berkeley. Gerry was a devoted CPA for 50 years and made many lifelong friends along his career. Gerry will be remembered for his generosity, story-telling and ability to have a good time anywhere he was. He was an avid racquetball player and golfer. Gerry was a competitor and always kept his opponents on their toes. He was a huge sports enthusiast, always cheering for the 49ers, Giants and Cal Bears. Over the years he was also involved with numerous community associations. Gerry is survived by spouse Janet Mac Kenzie. Devoted father of Jennifer Soper (Will) of Petaluma, Elizabeth Wheeler of Susan-ville and stepfather of Justina Sibenaller of San Diego. Beloved grandfather of Mackenzie, Jaxon, Bailey, Kristina, Glenn and Richard. Survived by his brother Donald Mac Kenzie (Susan) of Virginia and the late George Mac Kenzie. He will also be remembered by a number of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. Friends and family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life, Monday January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a memorial contribution to the PGCC Junior Golf Program, checks payable to Petaluma Golf & Country Club (Jr. Golf Program), 1500 Country Club Drive, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020