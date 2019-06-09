|
Gerald T. McDonald Known by most as Jerry, passed away in Mill Valley, May 25, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy McDonald and his son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Kathryn McDonald and son Daniel McDonald. All residents of Tamalpais Valley. His brother George Mc-Donald and wife Patricia McDonald of San Rafael, and a sister Ann Franco of Lincoln, CA. He is also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Jerry was a retired member of UA Local 38 of the Plumbing and Pipefitting industry for 60 years. He will be missed by all who knew him. No services at the request of deceased. Memorial contributions may be made to Marin County Humane Society, or Wild Care.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 9 to June 14, 2019