Geraldine A. Simkalo
1929 - 2020
Geraldine A. Simkalo Geraldine A. Simkalo passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving family, son Jim (Karen); daughter Laurie; grandchildren Nick, Thomas, Jenna (Shawn), Christopher (Megan), and Tyler (Angela); and great-grandchildren Christopher, Sophia, and Olivia. Richard (Dick), her husband of almost 67 years, passed away in May 2019. Gerry with a "G" was born October 2, 1929 to William and Emma Wolff in Bronx, New York. In 1951 she married Richard Simkalo, the love of her life. During the first year of marriage Dick was sent to the Korean War. After the war Dick and Gerry settled in Roslyn, New York, where they welcomed their children, Jim and Laurie. In 1972 the family moved west to Belvedere, CA, where Dick began his successful career in real estate and Gerry embraced the California lifestyle. Gerry loved travel, good food and entertaining. She had fabulous taste. Gerry's home decor and personal style were impeccable. Also, she was a fabulous cook and baker and her needlepoint was extraordinary. She enjoyed tennis, golf and skiing. When she turned 80 she went sky diving. Nothing made her happier then seeing friends and family gathered around the dinner table, eating good food, laughing and telling stories. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends. A celebration of her life will be held when circumstances permit.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 27, 2020.
