Geraldine "Gerry" Logan Geraldine "Gerry" Logan, a 55-year resident of Marin County, died peacefully at home of natural causes on the 7th of May. She was 94 years old. Born in 1925 in Westhope, N.D. to Gilbert and Elsie Condit, Gerry attended Jamestown College during WWII where she studied English Literature and Music and worked at the campus radio station. Wanting to contribute to the war effort, Gerry became a licensed radio engineer and joined the newly created Voice of America in San Francisco in 1945, and later in New York City. After a year back home in Montana teaching in a one room schoolhouse, Gerry returned to San Francisco and eventually met and married James Logan in 1951. After living in Westlake, Parkmerced, and San Bruno, Jim and Gerry moved the family to Lucas Valley, a community where she felt fortunate to live and enjoy until her passing. Gerry's passion was music. Her childhood talents developed into a lifelong career as a piano teacher, beginning in San Bruno and continuing in Lucas Valley. She was known for her patient and kind teaching style and was responsible for nurturing the musical appreciation of hundreds of students in the San Rafael area. She contributed years of service as an Officer of the Marin Music Teachers' Association and was a longtime member of the Marin Music Study Club. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. While in her prime, she would routinely complete the daily New York Times crossword puzzle in pen in fifteen minutes. Gerry is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Jim; her sister Carol Condit Anderson Smith; and her brother Maurice Condit. She is survived by four children: Craig, Scott, Lori, and Carol Logan; and three grandchildren (Scott): John, Christina, and Matthew. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 20th at 1p.m. in the Chapel at Valley Memorial Park Funeral Home in Novato. A lunch reception will follow. Her ashes will be interred near her brother at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga, CA. Memorial gifts may be made to the MTAC Foundation for Discovery Scholarship at 25 Oak Knoll Rd, San Anselmo, CA 94960.
