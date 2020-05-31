Geraldine (Sanfilippo) McDonough Geri and her twin sister Jackie were born December 20, 1930 to Mary and Joe Sanfilippo. Geri's family came from Sciacca, Sicily, migrated to New York and settled in San Francisco. Geri spent most of her childhood in North Beach, living in the family's set of flats behind Bimbo's 365 Club in San Francisco. They loved to sit at the back window watching the show girls line up for the weekly shows. They moved to the Richmond District when her parents opened up an Italian restaurant and bar called "The Luna." Geri attended Sarah B Cooper, Presentation and Star of the Sea High Schools. She was always up for an adventure, a prank or center stage in a play. Geri was devastated by the death of her twin sister in 1952. After recovering from this she fell in love and married a handsome blue-eyed Irishman, Edward McDonough (1928-1988). They met at the famous outdoor "Rose Bowl Dance" in Larkspur, dancing to "String of Pearls" by Glenn Miller. They raised four children in the San Francisco Saint Cecilia's parish. Geri was an at home mom while her husband worked as a San Francisco Police Officer, retiring as a Lieutenant, after completing the 911 project. Geri was involved in all school activities as well as her children's sporting games, cheering from the bandstands. Geri gave her opinion whether you were ready for it or not. She was very passionate about politics and made sure you knew it. Geri was vice president of Mothers Support Neighborhood Schools and was continually in front of the cameras fighting the school board. She always fought for what she thought was right. She also worked as an undercover investigator with her longtime friend Alice Vipianna. They worked for a SF Chronicle reporter, Ed Montgomery, who sent them on crazy missions of justice that always made headline news. The McDonoughs moved to Novato May 12, 1972 where Geri quickly made fantastic lifelong friends. Geri developed an innate ability to return merchandise she felt faulty. Her nickname was Sister Mary Geri, Our Lady Of Returns. She not only returned the item but would end up making a new friend and getting a lifetime supply, complimentary. Miraculously, she could take an outrageous hospital bill and get it reduced and often excused. Geri was very successful at connecting with complete strangers that fell in love with her. She was also a creative photographer that won her awards for her published works. She had an uncanny ability to capture a moment that gave her photos meaning. Geri was a fantastic cook who gave great parties. She was also a wonderful baker and she passed out banana nut breads like they were handshakes. She loved her family, her friends and was known as Mom to many of her childrens friends. Geri loved animals, had a heart of gold and she would do anything for you. Geri was extraordinary, fun and really comical. She was truly loved and will be missed greatly. She is survived by her four children: sons, Ed McDonough (Susie), Rob McDonough, Mark McDonough (Karen) and her daughter, Marianne McDonough-Migale (Gary); seven grandchildren: Jennifer Chavez, Ashley Sullivan, Vanessa Boone, Caitlin McDonough, Melissa McDonough, Danielle Migale and Dante Migale; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Marilyn Navarro; niece Gail Duke and her nephew Terrance Franklin. Geri was preceded in death by Edward McDonough, Jacqueline Franklin, Jean Fernandez and her parents, Mary and Joe Sanfilippo.



