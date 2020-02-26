|
Gerd Jakob Feb 21, 1929 Jan 16, 2020 Gerd Jakob passed away peacefully at home on January 16, a year after being diagnosed with COPD. Born Gerd Junge in Oslo, Norway, to Elinor and Christian Junge, she lived in Norway through the German occupation, then at the age of 18, travelled to Switzerland to study textile arts in Zurich, where Gerd met and married American chemist Robert H. Jakob in 1952, and son Jan was born in Luzern in 1954. In 1955, the family moved to California, first to San Francisco where Robert's parents lived, then to Mill Valley, where daughter Kristin was born in 1957, and where Gerd resided until her death. Robert's work as a chemical engineer entailed two extended jobs in France; the first in Paris, the second in Aix-en-Provence, and Gerd developed an enduring interest in the French language, taking classes and participating in conversation groups well into 2019 to improve her proficiency. Gerd was a devoted and supportive parent, encouraging both of her childrens' interests in the arts and nature. When Kristin, at the age of twelve, started studying and illustrating California native plants, Gerd joined CNPS (the California Native Plant Society), and became the CNPS Marin Chapter's Poster Chair, a position she actively held until 2019. All who met or knew Gerd were impressed by her remarkable personality she was vibrant and positive, alert and always curious, warm and generous. Her courage and honesty carried her through a long, complete life. She will be greatly missed. Gerd was predeceased by husband Robert and sole sibling Jens. She is survived by son Jan (Lynne) and daughter Kristin, as well as cousins, a nephew, and their extended families in Norway. Donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay, who provided great care to Gerd, and to the Marin Chapter of CNPS. All who knew Gerd are invited to attend her memorial celebration on Wed., March 11, from 1-4 pm at the San Francisco Yacht Club in Belvedere.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 26, 2020