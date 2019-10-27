|
Gertrude Marie Madden Fuetsch Passed away September 27th at her home in Mill Valley. She was 93 years old. Mrs. Fuetsch was born and raised in Sausalito. Her parents were Gertrude Murphy Madden and James Herbert Madden, who was a respected boat builder and mayor of Sausalito. She had two older sisters, Jean and Marie along with three younger siblings: Herbie, Lucille and Mary. In the 40's she worked in the Sausalito boat yards as a bike messenger where the Liberty ships were being built for the war. Later she married Frank Fuetsch. They had four children: Peter, Tony, Franz and Kathy. Her children remember her as a patient, supremely nurturing mom with a quirky sense of humor. Her generous spirit touched every friend and family member. Gert had an undying interest in the latest fashion. She loved hiking on Mt. Tam and had a voracious passion for real estate. In her 50's she found a new joy as a cook at Greens restaurant in San Francisco. Gertrude and Frank enjoyed traveling abroad. She is survived by her brother, James Herbert Madden, and sister, Lucille madden McDonough; her children: Peter, Tony and Franz Fuetsch, as well as her daughter Kathryn Strietmann; along with her six grandchildren: Carson, Cole, Sasha, and Andy Fuetsch and Albert and Francis Strietmann. The family thanks the staff at Hospice By The Bay and her outstanding at home caregivers: Julie, Anna, Jackie and Carmen. There will be a memorial service on November 20th, 1 4 p.m. at the Sausalito Yacht Club, 100 Humboldt Ave. in Sausalito. Attendees have the option of parking on a first come first serve basis at the neighboring Sausalito Yacht Harbor Parking lot. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice By The Bay, or (800) 822-6344.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 27, 2019