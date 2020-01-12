|
Ginger Elaine Cowan May 23, 1934 December 17, 2019 Resident of Mill Valley & Alameda, CA Ginger Elaine Cowan passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at the age of 85, surrounded by loved ones. She was a devoted mother to Brad, Scott, Greg and Kirk, a grandmother of 12, and a great grandmother to 3 with a 4th due in February, 2020. Ginger was born in Alameda on May 23, 1934 to Kenneth and Esther Stanton. She was the younger sister to Barbara Stanton Gibbs and older sister to William (Bill) Stanton. She had an early passion for care-giving and after graduating high school in 1952 she attended UCSF and Berkeley to pursue a career in nursing. She wed her high school sweetheart Ronald H. Cowan in 1955, her ex-husband who preceded her in death in 2017. During their 20 year marriage they lived in Alameda and raised a family of 4 boys. Following her divorce Ginger completed her nursing credentials and enjoyed a 25-year career at UCSF, during which she advanced to a Neuro-Surgery Operating Room Nurse. Ginger was fiercely independent and spent the last 37 years hiking and gardening in her secluded home in Mill Valley. She was compassionate in her care-giving, in nurturing her sons and their families, and in generously giving her time to extended family and close friends whenever one needed home care and her special brand of nursing and organizational improvements. Wherever she was needed most was where Ginger most wanted to be, and everywhere she went she left behind improved health and spirits, as well as new household supplies and meticulously-organized drawers and cupboards. Her selfless drive to help others was symbolized when Ginger received a police commendation for stopping along a highway in response to a father's cry for help, to deliver a baby in the backseat of a car. During her years at UCSF she re-organized the entire operating room floor on her own time and touched hundreds of lives with memorable kindness and curiosity so each person felt special, heard and cared for. She will be remembered and missed by her close family and many friends. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at Pier 29 Restaurant in Alameda, at 1148 Ballena Blvd, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00pm. For any questions please contact Kirk Cowan at [email protected] In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the UCSF Pancreatic Cancer Research efforts to aid with research and testing of early detection techniques so that this aggressive cancer can be treated at the early stages. Donations can be sent to: UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339 and designate on the memo line of a check that the gift is in memory of Ginger Cowan to support the Dr. Andrew Ko Cancer Research Fund. You can also give online by visiting makeagift.ucsf.edu, then click direct your gift and enter the gift fund name in the Other box.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020