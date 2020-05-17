Giovani Johnny Baroni Giovani "Johnny" Baroni of Mill Valley passed away peacefully at home on May 1st after a full life spent with friends and family at the age of 95. He was born in New York City on October 20, 1924 to parents Maria and Giacomo Baroni and lived there until age four, when the family returned to their hometown of Comuneglia in the Liguria region of Italy. Years later he would tell stories of hiding in the potato cellar from Nazi soldiers during the war. In 1947 at the age of 23 he returned to New York, working in Italian restaurants. He had a natural talent for cooking that he would share with many people throughout his life. In 1949 he moved to San Francisco where he would start a new career with Golden Gate Disposal (now Recology), eventually becoming a partner and retiring in 1980. While living above a café on Washington Square he met and married his loving wife of 67 years, Rita, who passed away in 2017. In 1960 the family moved to the Mill Valley home where they would make many new friends and host many celebrations with neighbors and friends. Johnny loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, vegetable gardening, mushroom hunting, cooking, and winemaking. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters, Jan (Kris) O'Connor and Arlene Baroni; son, Michael (Julie) Baroni; sister, Marisa (Gulli) Ghiggeri; niece, Paola Ghiggeri; nephew, Alessandro Ghiggeri; grandchildren Kristina (Damien) Jones, Stefani (Stevan) Fontana, Holly Baroni, and Elsie Baroni; great-grandchildren Cooper Jones, Aiden Jones, Dominic Fontana, and Isabella Fontana. Donations in Johnny's remembrance may be made to Marin's Hospice By The Bay.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store