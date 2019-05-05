|
Giovanni "John" Torresan March 12, 1921May 1, 2019 Longtime Kentfield resident Giovanni "John" Torresan passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. John lived his life with joy and vigor, always welcoming. He achieved the Italian ideal of abbiamo una vita sola, meaning we have only one life, live it well. John was born in Crespano del Grappa, Italy, and immigrated to California with his family in 1932. After attending Tamalpais High School, he joined the U.S. Army and served as a Medical Technician in the Tenth Mountain Division. He was part of the Allied forces that liberated Italy. He was stationed at Camp Darby in Pisa, where he met the love of his life, Mirella Massei. They married and lived in Livorno for several years. In 1950, they moved to Marin, where they raised their six children while John worked as the produce manager at Guasco's Market. John is survived by his children: Michael (Laura), Richard (Jayme), David (Diana), Daniel (Carol), Mark (Joanne), and Cristina; and four grandchildren: John, Mirella, Mario and Nicolo. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at Monte's Chapel of the Hills, 330 Red Hill Avenue, San Anselmo. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Anselm Church, 97 Shady Lane, Ross. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Zero Breast Cancer in San Rafael, in memory of John and Mirella Torresan.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 5, 2019