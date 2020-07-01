Glen Miller Glen Miller, born 1937, died Friday, June 26, 2020 from complications from sepsis. He was one of two children of Glen and Lorraine Miller. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sandra Miller; his daughter, Shannon Miller Roskelley (from his first marriage to Michaelle Miller-Meredith); and his son-in-law John Roskelley. Glen spent most of his teaching career at College of Marin, where he taught life drawing, life sculpture, and jewelry from 1968 until his retirement; he remained active running a life drawing group for many years after that. His sculptures remain on the engineering building at Long Beach State University, where he graduated in 1966 with his M.A. in Art; on the campus of Compton College in Los Angeles; and at The Redwoods in Mill Valley. Glen was a sailing enthusiast and an avid mountain bike rider who was frequently on the bike trails leading out of Fairfax, where he lived since 1981. He was a talented artist and a kind and generous person who will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heifer International and the Alzheimer's Association. Because of current COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the family will hold a memorial in early spring 2021 that will feature Glen Miller's sculpture and drawings. Please contact Shannon Miller at shannonmillerroskelley6@gmail.com for more information about this future gathering.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.