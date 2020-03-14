|
Gloria MacMahon 12/8/1925 - 1/1/2020 After a long and adventurous life, Gloria passed away peacefully at home in San Anselmo, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 94. She lived a life of gratitude, and it will be remembered that her last words were "Thank you, thank you, thank you." Born in Seattle, Washington to Edyth Jorgensen and Gunnar Nilsson, she moved to San Francisco in 1927, attending Grant Elementary School and Marina Junior High, and then moved to Marin County where she graduated from Tamalpais High School and Marin Junior College, later earning a degree in Psychology from Sonoma State. Her creative endeavors included gardening, mosaic, quilting, stained glass, needle weaving, designing and sewing costumes, and large paper mache constructions for theater and parades. She joyfully sang in the Sonoma Valley Chorale, The Sonoma Vintage Chorale and The Mayflower Chorus, and performed with the Marin Civic Light Opera and The Masque Unit Junior Theater. Her children and friends will remember her as a fun-loving, open-minded mentor, a Campfire girl leader, a Cub Scout den mother, and the witch on Halloween that told fortunes to those that would gleefully line up at the door every year to experience the dramatic treat that was a neighborhood tradition. She loved the simple pleasures of camping, as well as traveling to Greece, Mexico, Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan and China and meeting new people and experiencing cultures around the world. As a registered Electrologist and a licensed instructor at the California College of Electrology, she later opened, owned and operated the new American College of Electrology until she retired in 1990. In retirement she was a certified California Long Term Care Ombudsman volunteer and Certified Activity Coordinator for Seniors and the Disabled. She also very much enjoyed teaching English as a second language to the children at Bahia Vista School in San Rafael. She married Jay MacMahon, an old friend, in 1995 and they began a wonderful relationship as loving helpmates, entertaining friends and family, enjoying their lovely home and garden and traveling together. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Jay; her children by her first marriage, Cindi Rich (Rob), Rick Bettini (Sara) and Lisa Pallavicini; and grandchildren Ian Rich, Lorin Rich, Anna Bettini and Daphne Pallavicini Nadarja. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Dane, Stella, Theo and Athena; and her extended family, including Kathleen MacMahon, Max and Joseph Harrington, Moira MacMahon Regueiro (Rich), Isabel Regueiro, Carl MacMahon, Paul MacMahon, Charley MacMahon, Marla Powers and Moriah Powers; as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and treasured friends. A celebration of her life will be held in June. The family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers and keeping her beautiful spirit alive, and asks that you do an act of kindness in Gloria's memory.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020