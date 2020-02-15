Home

Gloria Pettersson Passed away peacefully in her home in Ross CA, on Feb. 7, 2020 of pneumonia. Gloria was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 29, 1936 to Rose Thorberg Pettersson, and Mauri Pettersson. She was an only child. She graduated from New York University and worked in advertising before moving to California. While in the Bay Area, she met the love of her life, Betty Wilson. Gloria and Betty were together for many years until Betty passed away in 2014. Gloria spent her later years enjoying the company of friends, the animals on her property, dining out, appreciating art, and music. A celebration of her Life will take place at Monte's Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo CA, on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Marin Humane Society, as Gloria is an animal enthusiast. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
