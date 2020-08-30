1/1
Gordon E. Noble
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon E. Noble Gordon Essex Noble fell asleep in death on April 5, 2020 in his home in Tiburon, CA surrounded by family. Gordon was born on May 2, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio to his parents Harold and Mary Essex Noble. He grew up in Springfield, MA and was in the first freshman class to enter Brown University after World War II ended. He was a proud alumnus and remained close with his classmates of 1950 for the rest of his life. He was a self-made man who achieved great success in the US insurance business. He loved the San Francisco Bay and made his permanent home in Tiburon, CA. He joined the Corinthian Yacht Club in 1977 and was a lifetime member. Over the 40 years he spent in Tiburon, he enjoyed being a part of the community and spent time supporting local businesses. Gordon had a lust for life; he was an extraordinary human being who had the common touch, but there was nothing common about him. He loved to sing Sinatra and is best known for his enchanting renditions, beautiful smile and twinkling eyes. He was well-liked by all who met him and loved by all who had the opportunity to know him. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful nurses, Jun, Jay and Manny, that cared for him through his final days. His daughter, Susan, precedes him in death. He is survived by his wife, Ingrid; his three sons, Gordon Jr. (Laura), Geoffrey (Theresa) and Mark (Alpin); step daughters Michelle, Danielle and Heidi; his grandchildren: Sofie, Samuel (Summer), Forrest (Sierra), Eden, Nymbl (Enrique), Jaycee, Devyn, Natalie (Matthew), Brittney, and Wesley; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Knox, Isabella, Santana and Trajan. A virtual memorial date has not been set yet. For information please email: GORDONNOBLE MEMORIAL@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved