Gordon E. Noble Gordon Essex Noble fell asleep in death on April 5, 2020 in his home in Tiburon, CA surrounded by family. Gordon was born on May 2, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio to his parents Harold and Mary Essex Noble. He grew up in Springfield, MA and was in the first freshman class to enter Brown University after World War II ended. He was a proud alumnus and remained close with his classmates of 1950 for the rest of his life. He was a self-made man who achieved great success in the US insurance business. He loved the San Francisco Bay and made his permanent home in Tiburon, CA. He joined the Corinthian Yacht Club in 1977 and was a lifetime member. Over the 40 years he spent in Tiburon, he enjoyed being a part of the community and spent time supporting local businesses. Gordon had a lust for life; he was an extraordinary human being who had the common touch, but there was nothing common about him. He loved to sing Sinatra and is best known for his enchanting renditions, beautiful smile and twinkling eyes. He was well-liked by all who met him and loved by all who had the opportunity to know him. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful nurses, Jun, Jay and Manny, that cared for him through his final days. His daughter, Susan, precedes him in death. He is survived by his wife, Ingrid; his three sons, Gordon Jr. (Laura), Geoffrey (Theresa) and Mark (Alpin); step daughters Michelle, Danielle and Heidi; his grandchildren: Sofie, Samuel (Summer), Forrest (Sierra), Eden, Nymbl (Enrique), Jaycee, Devyn, Natalie (Matthew), Brittney, and Wesley; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Knox, Isabella, Santana and Trajan. A virtual memorial date has not been set yet. For information please email: GORDONNOBLE MEMORIAL@gmail.com.



