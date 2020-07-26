Gordon "Gordy" Hansen Gordon "Gordy" Hansen, 90, died peacefully at his home in Sausalito on June 11, 2020. He is survived by Diane, his wife of 68 years; daughter Linda (Terry) Humphrey; son Jay (Jennifer) Hansen; grandsons Brian (Wendy) and Jesse (Anna) Hansen, Brendan (Carina) and Trevor (partner Tess) Humphrey; granddaughter Oletha McInnis; great-grandsons Patrick and Matthew Humphrey, and Seamus McInnis; and three nephews, Craig, Mark, and Scott Hansen. He is predeceased by his brothers George and Jerry Hansen. Gordy was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Arn and Olive Hansen, and spent his youth fishing and hunting with his father and brothers. In high school he played football and basketball, and won the state wrestling championship in his senior year. He owned a midget race car in the 1940s and '50s, racing it at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah and in NHRA regional events. He was a helicopter and airplane pilot, and an avid scuba diver. He dove in many locations around the world, his favorite being Rangiroa in French Polynesia. In 1950 he joined the US Army working in aircraft maintenance and was transferred to the San Francisco Presidio in 1968, where he became an aircraft inspector. He spent 33 years in the Army, National Guard, and Army Reserve, eventually reaching the rank of Chief Warrant Officer, W-4. He later worked at Zack's Inc. where, as Executive Vice President, he developed and managed a real estate portfolio that included restaurants, a shipyard, a marina, offices and apartment buildings. Gordy was heavily involved in his community, having been president of the Sausalito Chamber of Commerce and president of Sausalito Rotary. He also produced the 1982 Sausalito Art Festival. He tried skydiving for his 60th birthday and enjoyed it so much he completed hundreds of jumps and became an instructor, joined an exhibition skydiving team, and performed at air shows. His airshow connections led to a flight in a Blue Angels F/A-18. He also returned to auto racing in his sixties, this time as crew chief and chief mechanic for a competitive IndyCar in the American IndyCar Series, with his son Jay as the driver. To celebrate his 70th birthday, he flew a P-51 Mustang. Gordy was very family-oriented, and his greatest joy came from spending time with Diane, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He cultivated a spirit of adventure in his grandsons by building elaborate tree forts and go karts with them, and generally helped them get into a little bit of trouble! Inspired by the beauty of koi ponds that he saw on a family trip to Hawaii, he built his own in his backyard. Having spent many years renovating and maintaining his home, he pursued woodworking as a retirement hobby, building furniture, cigar box guitars, and a torii over the entrance to his pond. Woodworking, and watching and caring for his koi became sources of enjoyment and relaxation for Gordy in his later years. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



