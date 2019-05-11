|
Grace Ferguson Grace Ferguson passed away peacefully on May 2nd in San Anselmo at the age of 89. Grace is survived by her husband, Frank, of San Anselmo; her children, Julia Braccini (Tom) and Lilli Ferguson; her three grandchildren; and her sister and brother-in law, Mary and Roy Neville and their three children. Grace was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Adam Roy and Merle Thomson. After graduating from Baldwin High School, and subsequently attending Mount Allison in Canada, attaining a secretarial certificate, she worked as a secretary in New York City, then San Francisco, where she later met and married Frank. Grace loved to read, do crosswords, sew, travel, sing, and volunteer. She volunteered for decades for the Corte Madera Guild, with sales of hobby horses, crafts, and pumpkin pies benefitting Sunny Hills Children's Services; and for her church, where she was a deacon and in the choir. A memorial celebration service will be May 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian, 72 Kensington Rd. in San Anselmo, with a reception to follow. All are welcome. Any donations in Grace's memory may be made to the , , or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 11 to May 25, 2019