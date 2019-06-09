|
Grace Jeanette Komo Grace Jeanette Komo of San Anselmo passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 in her home of 63 years. She was 96. Grace was born in Buffalo, New York on April 21, 1923 to Giovanni and Philomena Ruggiero. She was the oldest of six children. Grace worked many jobs, but was most proud of her work as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Bell Aircraft in Buffalo. It was during this time that she met her husband John while he was on a short leave from his military duty. They were married a month later and were together for 72 years. Grace and John moved west to San Francisco in 1946, eventually settling in San Anselmo, where they raised their two children. Grace was an active member of her community, volunteering and supporting many organizations. She worked as a volunteer receptionist for the San Anselmo Town Hall for 17 years, where she received the 2010 Quality of Life Commission's Silver Award. Grace was also a member of the St. Anselm choir for over 40 years. Grace will be remembered for her strong faith and love of family and friends. She lived for her family. Grace may have left Buffalo but Buffalo never left Grace. She is survived by her brother, John Ruggiero of Buffalo, NY; daughter, Theresa Hawken (Hil) of San Anselmo; son, John (Betsy, Nan deceased) of Los Altos Hills; five grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15th, 11:00am at St. Anselm Catholic Church, Ross. Donations can be made in Grace's name to St. Anselm (Bell Tower Fund), 97 Shady Lane, Ross, CA. 94957.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 9, 2019