Graciela (Grace) Cervantes Borello 8/21/1928 - 9/13/2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of our devoted and loving mother; a friend to all whose lives she touched. Born in San Anselmo, CA to Sylvestre H. and Maria Cervantes; predeceased by her brother Sil and sister Irene Bianchi. Grace was the beloved mother of Rob, Rick, and Linda Borello, the proud nana of Gina Cortez (Isaiah), Brian, Brandon, and Melinda Borello, great-grandma to Sianna, Cassie, and Robbie Cortez, and auntie to numerous nieces and nephews. She lived for over 60 years in Point Reyes Station. Grace lived a full life as a mother, homemaker, and artist. She loved to cook, was an excellent baker, kept an immaculate and welcoming house, and her gardens were to be envied. She enjoyed weekend trips with her sister and girlfriends. She was an active 4-H leader, homeroom mother, and member of Sacred Heart Church. A supportive mother, she never missed a little league or high school football game. In the early 60s she started her own business teaching ceramics. In the 80s she made jewelry for Ann Dick, then worked at Greenbridge Gallery. She enjoyed painting local landscapes, but most of all she loved her family and instilled her love of art, music, laughter, and nature. To honor her wishes, there will be no memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Alzheimer's research, animal rescue shelters, or the Carmelite Monastery of the Mother of God.



