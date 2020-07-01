Grant Sellers Pritchard December 11, 1948 - June 21, 2020 On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Grant Sellers Pritchard, loving husband, father, grandfather, and a giant among men, died at the age of 71. Grant was born on December 11, 1948 in Long Beach, CA to Elizabeth and Edgar Pritchard. At the age of nine, his family relocated to San Francisco, where he later attended Lowell High School, graduating in January of 1967. He went on to enroll at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, earning a degree in Agriculture and leading the school's dairy judging team to a national title. In the spring of 1969, Grant was introduced to Mary Garden who would become the love of his life. They married in August of 1970 at St. John's Church in San Francisco. They went on to have three children: Scott, Matthew, and Lindsay. Grant and Mary's marriage spanned nearly 50 years, and despite the requisite challenges, was always filled with abundant love and respect. It provided a model for their children who found loving and supportive partners in Jena, Jody, and Wayne. Grant was a present and loving father. He showed up everyday to support his children, show a deep and genuine interest in their lives, and provide gentle guidance when needed. That same commitment held true for his six grandchildren, who were always able to find his proud smile on the sidelines of their games and in the audience of their performances. Throughout his life, the church and Christian faith provided a north star and an outlet for his desire to serve others. He served as a Deacon and Elder at the First Presbyterian Church of San Rafael, a community he held near to his heart. Grant's career spanned over four decades in a variety of industries and leadership roles, from commercial agriculture to law firm administration. After earning an MBA in 2004, he spent the last decade of his career as a management consultant and adjunct professor at Dominican University and University of San Francisco. Grant had a lifelong interest in technical hobbies, from electronics to aviation. Grant was an avid Ham Radio operator, earning several advanced FCC certifications. With the call sign KK6JJ, he enjoyed DXing with radio operators across the globe and a few in low earth orbit. Throughout his life, Grant had a great love for music. From the soaring notes of the church organ to the vocal harmonies of the Beach Boys, a good tune was sure to bring a smile to his face. In recent days, he returned to the piano, committing himself to daily practice with a positive attitude and desire to grow. Grant was preceded in death by his father, Edgar, his mother, Elizabeth, and his sister, Rosemary. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his three children and their spouses, Scott and Jena, Matthew and Jody, Lindsay and Wayne; his six grandchildren, Mason, Rowan, Marley, Autumn, Carson, and Ashtyn; and his faithful canine companion, Koala. Grant was a kind and gentle man. He leaves a legacy of love, curiosity, and service. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him, and his spirit lives on in the smiles, laughter, and lasting embraces of his family and friends. In consideration of everyone's health and safety in the current environment, the family is holding a private celebration of Grant's life.



