Gregory J. Savelli Remembering the life and legacy of Gregory J. Savelli. Greg Savelli of Los Angeles, California, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles with his brothers by his side. The son of Richard and Patricia Savelli, he was born May 12, 1959 in San Francisco and raised in Mill Valley, California. Greg had a life-long dedication to law enforcement, joining the Explorer's Program with the Mill Valley Police Department as a teenager, later joining the department after graduating from the Police Academy. He rose through the ranks serving the San Rafael Police Department, the Cathedral City Police Department, the Modesto Police Department, and finally taking the position as Chief of Police for the Hermosa Beach Police Department retiring in 2012. Greg then served as the Chief of Parking Enforcement of Operations and Traffic Control for the Los Angeles Department of Transportation retiring in 2018. After his many years of serving his community he leaves a legacy of professionalism, community outreach, and dedication to his officers. Greg was a beloved member of the Hermosa Beach and Palm Springs communities, where he enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and his dogs. He had a vibrant sense of humor and loved to make others laugh. He enjoyed annual trips to Hawaii and Mexico and loved to travel. Greg was generous to all he knew and always helped others in any way he could; he put others before himself. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Patricia and his brothers Richard and Steven Savelli. Greg is survived by his aunt Sr. Alma Doran, sister Sue Mialocq (Gary) of Arizona, sister Carol Savelli of Ukiah Ca, brother Thomas Savelli (Lesley) of San Rafael Ca, brother John Savelli (Kendal) of San Rafael Ca, 9 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews as well as many wonderful life long friends. A private memorial is planned to celebrate Greg's life of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Greg Savelli may be made in support of Liver Transplant or Cancer Research at Cedars Sinai. Please make checks payable to Cedars-Sinai and mail to: Advancement, 8700 Beverly Blvd., Suite 2416, Los Angeles CA 90048 or donate online at cedars-sinai.org/giving/ waystogive/tributes
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 29, 2019