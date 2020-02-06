|
Gudrun (Goodie) Solomon In loving memory, we are sadden to say that Gudrun (Goodie) Solomon passed away suddenly on January 10, 2020. She lived a wonderful 94 years, born on February 20, 1925 in Galten, Denmark. She met the love of her life Reginald Solomon and joined him in London, England where they married and set out for many adventures and travels. Eventually, their lives brought them to California to settle in San Anselmo. Gudrun worked as a butcher, a beautician and as a book binder quality controller. Which she later retired from at age 65. Gudrun was very active with many organizations associated with her Danish heritage. The Danish Sisterhood of San Francisco #24, Danish Sisters Lodge, and the Danish Soldiers Club of Northern California. Gudrun also volunteered much of her time to the Aldersley Retirement Home. She was dedicated to her practice of yoga and an inspiration to many for over 30 years. Attending classes three times a week until she was 93 years old. She always credited her long-evity in life for the many years she spent practicing yoga. Gudrun was preceded by her beloved husband of over 50 years Reggie, her brothers Jim H. Jensen, Henning Haurum, Jim's wife Kaja and two of her very loved nieces in England. She is survived by her nephews Steven H. Jensen, Kim Haurum and their families, as well as her nieces Michelle Jensen and her family and Netta Haurum. Her smile and kindness will be missed by a wide circle of friends and family. In accordance with her words, there will be no services.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 6, 2020