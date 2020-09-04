Guido Farina Guido Farina passed away peacefully at home, on August 26, 2020. The dreamer and visionary behind all that manifested for his family - his zest for life was matched only by his willingness to work hard for all that came to him. A true embodiment of the Italian proverb, "A tavola non s'invecchia mai you never grow old at the table," he knew the cornerstone to friendship, family and important decision making, best and most often happened while sharing a meal and a glass of wine. Guido was born on August 1, 1927 to Angelo Farina and Clelia De Rossi. The eldest of four and the only son, he knew hard work and responsibility from a young age, but always shared stories of his childhood with great nostalgia. From visiting his grandparents in Levanto in the summers, to being part of the Italian 'partigiani' in the midst of WWII, he relished in these memories and in recounting every detail. In 1949, at the age of 22, amidst structural and political uncertainty in a war-scarred Italy, with less than $50 in his pocket, Guido made the voyage alone to the United States. He traveled cross country from New York to Oakland, where he met and stayed with an aunt and uncle he had not known since childhood. With a tenacious work ethic, and natural acumen for spotting opportunity, he first began working in the factory at Levi Strauss, as well as for an elderly widow as her steward and driver. He soon entered the restaurant industry as a busser and got hooked on the business. Within the same year, he met Theresa, the love of his life, at a community picnic. She shyly agreed to dance with him and neither of them danced with anyone else that night. One month later they were married. This year would have been their 71st wedding anniversary. In 1951, Guido and Theresa joined Hector and Nancy Rubini as business partners at San Rafael Joe's. The restaurant became an extension of and the filter through which Guido was able to focus his love and dedication to his family, and to the literal nourishment of those around him. Hands gnarled with arthritis, he could still deftly wield a knife, make the perfect pasta, and cook a crŠme brulee to perfection well into his 80's all while stopping every now and again to have a dance in the kitchen, in his socks, with Theresa. From grand stories around the dining table, to his joy for life and love of food and wine, to the way he could make you laugh till you cried with just a raise of his eyebrows, to his infinite generosity - there are far too many wonderful memories to mention. He is survived by his children, Cynthia and Carlo (Teri); grandchildren Lisa (Kelly), Stefanie (Giuliana), Eric (Isabel) and Diane (Justin); sisters Ana Chiantelli, Antonietta Pucci and Alda Cavalieri; and a multitude of beloved nieces and nephews. A private interment took place on August 31, 2020, where Guido was surrounded by his close family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice by the Bay, Saint Raphael's Church, or your favorite charity
organization.