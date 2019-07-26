|
Gunnar Rudolph Beaver Gunnar Rudolph Beaver passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born in 1926 and emigrated to the US from Sweden at the age of 17 and settled in San Francisco. In 1958 he met and married Beverly Bromley and had son, Kurt. In 1962 the young family moved to Corte Madera, CA where Gunnar lived for the remainder of his life. Gunnar was a proud union carpenter and sailed the seas until his retirement from the SUP in the 1990s. Gunnar was a singular individual who loved all things water from lakes to the open seas. During his later years Gunnar enjoyed fishing; having coffee at Truman's and spending time with his many friends, his loving grandchildren, Nick and Sam Wilde and his son Kurt Wilde and daughter-in-law Karen. Gunnar was loved by his extended Filipino family and his special friend and caregiver Esther Abayata. Many thanks to his friends and neighbors John, Danny, Igor and to the crew of the New Rayann for your countless kindnesses. Gunnar will be missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 26, 2019