|
|
Gwendolyn Lea Gimple Gwendolyn Lea Gimple, 88, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, after a brief bout of pneumonia. She was born on January 9, 1931, in Liberal, Kansas (an oxymoron she freely acknowledged). Gwen studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia, where she honed her skills as a portrait and landscape artist. In later years, her work became more abstract as she experimented with form, technique, and subject matter. After living in Paris, New York, and Boulder, CO, she settled in the Bay Area where she met Fred Muehleck. The two were married in 1965 and divorced in 1981. It was a stormy relationship, but Gwen continued to paint and also began to teach part-time. She was generous with her friends and loved to talk deeply about culture, music, and the inner lives of us all. Gwen never lost her curiosity or her wicked sense of humor. She is survived by her son Chance Muehleck, daughter-in-law Melanie Armer Muehleck, and countless works of beautiful, challenging art. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 17 from 3-6 p.m. at the Marin Art & Garden Center in Ross. Contributions in Gwen's name may be made to Intersection for the Arts, TheIntersection.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020