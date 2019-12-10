|
Judge Hadden Wing Roth Judge Hadden Wing Roth of San Rafael, California, surrounded by his family, passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2019. He was 89 years old. Hadden lived a storied life in service to his community and the rule of law. Born February 10, 1930 in Oakland, he grew up in Mill Valley, and graduated from Tamapais High School in 1947. After two years at Marin Junior College, Hadden went on to graduate from University of California Berkeley, majoring in English Literature. He then was stationed at Fort Ord and studied Infantry Tactics in preparation for deployment to the Korean War which never came to pass, and he left Fort Ord in 1954. He entered Hastings Law school in San Francisco the same year, graduating and taking his bar examinations in 1957. For a year, Hadden worked with the law firm Bagshaw, Schaal, and Martinelli. In addition, he worked as deputy city attorney for San Rafael, until he was asked to become deputy district attorney in January 1959. In 1966 Hadden was honored to serve as a judge in the Marin Municipal Court appointed by Governor Edmund G. Brown. He served for 4 years until 1970 where he began a private practice. Alongside his private practice, he went to proudly represent the Marin Municipal Water District, The Bolinas Public Utility District, Ross Valley Fire Service, the Tiburon Fire Protection District, and the San Rafael Fire Department. He also served as Town attorney for Corte Madera, San Anselmo, and the town of Ross. He gave lectures for Golden Gate College of Law, served as Board of Director for Marin General Hospital, and served as a member for The California Bar Association, Marin County Bar Associate, and San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association. He was fortunate to work on interesting civic cases for Marin County notables such as musician Phil Lesh and playwright Sam Shepard. Throughout his services either in private practice or for the myriad of Marin County municipalities, Hadden served and practiced the law with the upmost care and concern for fairness. His passion was not only in understanding and exercising the law, but also finding the most amicable and fair treatment of the law. This naturally led into a productive and passionate practice into Mediation and Arbitration, which Hadden served at Resolution Remedies and The Mediation Society in San Rafael. After practicing law and serving the community for over 40 years, Hadden retired in 2011. Outside of law and service, Hadden led an active and contemplative life. He practiced meditation, and visited Spirit Rock for lectures on Buddhism. He had a voracious appetite for reading, from current events and biographies of historical figures, to the poetry of Yeats and the fiction of Joyce. Equal to his passion for reading was an adoration and love of music. He frequented the symphony and opera, and had a special place in his heart for Miles Davis. He maintained a wonderful circle of friends and collogues and always looked forward to their regular Sunday hikes discussing politics, culture, and history. Judge Roth was often a quiet man, but spoke with humble gravitas, with kindness in his heart, and an unending curiosity to understand and appreciate the world around him. Judge Roth is survived by his wife Alice Becker Roth, his brother Mark Roth of Santa Rosa, his daughter Elizabeth Roth, his loving step children Helen Saenz Maksutovic and Roger Saenz, and his grandchildren Maximilian Maksutovic and Tahir Alexander Maksutovic. His loving family will have a private ceremony for him at sea in the San Francisco Bay. There will be a Celebration of Life for Hadden in February 2020. "Labour is blossoming or dancing where The body is not bruised to pleasure soul, Nor beauty born out of its own despair, Nor blear-eyed wisdom out of midnight oil. O chestnut tree, great rooted blossomer, Are you the leaf, the blossom or the bole? O body swayed to music, O brightening glance, How can we know the dancer from the dance?" -Yeats
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 10, 2019 to Feb. 2, 2020