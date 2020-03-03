|
Hans Forrer Hans Forrer was born on 8/6/1929 in Switzerland and died peacefully at his home on the evening of Monday February 24th. A resident of Mill Valley for 62 years, Hans was a creative landscape designer and enjoyed outdoor life. Hans lived a full life perusing his dreams building beautiful gardens, woodcarving and crafting. He enjoyed many adventures as a scout leader in the sierras. His ability to make others laugh with his keen sense of humor will be missed. Hans fought a courageous battle with cancer over the last year and his family lovingly cared for him in the comfort of his own home. Hans is survived by his wife, Ursula Forrer, son Christian Forrer, daughter in law, Elena Forrer, and his granddaughter, Natalia Forrer. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday March 6th at 11:30 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 3 Oakdale Ave, Mill Valley.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 3, 2020