Hans George Sommer Hans passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 11, 2019. He was born in April 1930 in Evanston, Illinois to Grete and Hans Max Sommer, who emigrated from Germany in the 1920's. Hans paid his way through college by a CO-OP arrangement with the Pure Oil Company. After 5 and 1/2 years he graduated in 1953 from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering. He was immediately drafted into the Army, serving two years primarily in Germany. Hans met Ruth Iverhouse at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. They were married at the North Austin Evangelical Lutheran Church in June 1956. They moved to Lynchburg, Virginia where Hans worked as a nuclear power systems design engineer for Babcock & Wilcox. In 1960 he accepted a similar job with Bechtel in San Francisco, working there until retiring in 1990. Hans and Ruth lived 54 years in Novato. Hans served faithfully with the Boy Scouts and the churches he attended regularly. He belonged to Sons in Retirement (SIR) Branch 68, where he edited the newsletter for many years. Hans and Ruth lived at Smith Ranch retirement homes the past five years. Hans will be remembered for his dedication to duty, his even - tempered disposition, a loving concern for Ruth and warm endearing smile. Hans is survived by his wife, Ruth; a younger sister, Norma; three children, David of San Antonio, TX; Cynthia of Red Bluff, and Susan of Novato, and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM on October 26th at the Presbyterian Church of Novato. In lieu of flowers, Hans requests donations to the church deacons fund.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019