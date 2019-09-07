|
Harold (Hal) Guill 92 years of San Rafael, CA passed away on August 30, 2019. He was born in Chico, CA March 7, 1927. Harold enlisted in the Navy January 1945 and discharged May 1946. Served aboard the USS Eridanus in the South Pacific and also served three years in the reserves during the Korean War. He moved to Visalia and worked in real estate, married Geneva Peltzer in 1960 who preceded Hal in death after 34 years of marriage. Survived by daughter-in-law Barbara Peltzer and stepdaughters Doris Yeck and Marlene Toole as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Retired in 1994 when he married Heide Wagner and moved to San Rafael. Heide passed away in 2010 and he is survived by two stepchildren, Jessica Walker and Michael Fahrenbruch and two granddaughters and great grandson Hal traveled the world extensively with both his wives and served as President of the Lions Eye Foundation of California-Nevada & served/life member for many other organizations including the Visalia Elks, American Legion #1000 and the Sirs #134. Private Memorial Service with Family in Marin and Visalia. Donations to the Lions Eye Foundation or Hospice of Petaluma would be appreciated.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019