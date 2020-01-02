|
Harold S Lezzeni Passed away at home on September 13, 2019, he was 94 years old. Harold was born and lived in Fairfax his entire life. He was the youngest child of Clara and John Lezzeni, of Fairfax, both deceased. Harold was a Tamalpais High School graduate, joined the Army in WW2. He became an architect in Marin County and was actively working until the age of 90. Harold is survived by nephew James Lezzeni of Pennsylvania, nephew Dan Lezzeni of Santa Rosa, nieces Debra Steele of Minnesota and Susan Hayten of Kentucky, second niece Jennifer Guggemos of Petaluma. Also survived by Helen Gibbs of Idaho and Robert Lezzeni of Rohnert Park. Harold has told stories of his childhood growing up in Fairfax in the 1920's and 1930's to the Marin County Historical Society Harold has also worked as a cook and bartender at San Rafael Joes, Pete's Pier 15, and the Alta Mira in Sausalito. Harold was an avid hunter, and cook, and hosted many incredible meals at his home. Harold had no children, only his extended family and many friends. Harold is interred at Mount Tamalpais Cemetery.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020