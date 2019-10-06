|
Harriet Wynne Kasson July 31, 1932 - Sept. 21, 2019 Resident of San Rafael Harriet Kasson, age 87, passed away peacefully at home with her husband Grant by her side. Born in Turlock, CA, she was the only child of Harry and Cora Anderson. Harriet is survived by her husband of 59 years, Grant, sons Matt (Doreen) and Erik (Corey), and grandchildren Sydney, Tommy, and Dahlia. A graduate of Turlock High School and San Jose State University, Harriet began her career in San Francisco as an Interior Designer. After getting married, Harriet and Grant lived in San Francisco and San Rafael before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1965. The family returned to San Rafael in 1979. Harriet was a talented watercolor artist and member of the Marin Society of Artists and Marin County Watercolor Society. She enjoyed the arts, traveling, reading, gardening, ice cream, and chocolate! She was wonderful, kind, and made the best Caesar salad in the world. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the clubhouse at Strawberry Shores - 111 Seminary Dr., Mill Valley CA 94941. See harrietkasson.com for details.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 6, 2019