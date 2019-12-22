|
|
Harry (Harold) Cohen Of Woodacre CA passed on Sept 17, 2019. Born in Boston, Mass. September 29, 1924, where he grew up. He served in the Army Air corp. After his discharge from WWII he attended the Boston School of Fine Arts. Harry then moved to Southern California and stayed with friends from art school. He lived in So. Cal a few years then relocated in Northern California, staying with friends again until settling down in Marin County. He spent the next seventy four plus years immersed in the passion of his art. It was then he met the love of his life, Marjorie (McDonald) Cohen. They were together, still holding hands, for over 50 years until her passing five years ago. Harry continued his life's passion, art, daily in his studio in Woodacre CA. He enjoyed the company of fellow artist and dear friends. Every Tuesday morning he would meet with the "Bagel Boys" at the Woodacre Market. They would solve the world problems, talk art, and socialize. Harry's art, paintings, sculptures and mobiles burst with vibrant colors, just like his personality. He is survived by his loving daughters, Ronnie Stern (Geoff), Melva Joslin (Dennis), grandchildren, Jamal Mamalias, Devon Coltes (Gareth), great -grandchildren, Tyler and Gabrielle Coltes, who all reside in Hawaii. His great grandson Quinton now resides the bay area. His nephew Vince Adcock (Alison), Terry Adcock (Laura), Harvey Cohen (Lorraine) and many nephews and nieces who are on the east coast. All of whom he dearly loved. In 2017 he started a romantic relationship with Hanni Meyers from Boston. He knew Hanni from art school years ago. They maintained a cross country romance until his passing. Harry was a warm, loving, gentle, kind, compassionate and vibrant man. He loved people and life. He will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him and spending time with him. A Celebration of his life will be at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 22, 2019