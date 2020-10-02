Commissioner Harry Paretchan March 25, 1932 - September 15, 2020 Harry was born in Fresno, California and moved with his family to San Francisco in 1939. He served the City and County of San Francisco for a total of 35 years, exemplifying the best in public service. He served his country in the Korean Conflict and returned as a decorated veteran. He served as a San Francisco Police officer for seven years before joining the San Francisco Fire Department. He had a distinguished career in the SFFD, being promoted to lieutenant in 1977, and voted Fire Fighter of the Year in 1984 before retiring in 1991. In 1980 he enhanced his public service by establishing the San Francisco Fire Fighters Chili Cook-Off competition, which benefited the St. Francis Burn Center, Fort Mason Foundation, Kevin Collins Foundation for missing children, SF Suicide Prevention and the Make-A-Wish foundation. He realized his greater duty to all active and retired City and County of San Francisco employees when he ran for and was elected to the city health service system board in 1971. He served the board as Vice President, President and eventually Commissioner. In 1991 on the date of his retirement, he was awarded the honorary designation of Commissioner Emeritus to the Health Service Board. In later life, he enjoyed being a member of the Marin County Barbershop Chorus, working hard to raise funds for their annual concert. He was predeceased by his father, Bob, mother, Queenie and brother, Charles. He is survived by ex-wife Carol Paretchan Meyer; daughter Lynne; son Mark; grandchildren Steven, Charlie, and Mia; and his beloved Labrador Retriever, Sadie. He will be missed dearly by all his friends and family who he enjoyed playing golf, tennis, hiking, singing barbershop and meeting at MacDonald's in Novato for a cup of coffee with. At this time no memorial service is planned, although we hope a celebration of life event can be held next year. In lieu of flowers, Harry asked that donations be made to Northern California Labrador Rescue.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store