|
|
Harry Schriebman Harry Schriebman, 97, died at home in Corte Madera, CA on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Harry was born September 21, 1922, in Oakland, CA, and grew up in Los Angeles, the son of Fanny (Cohen) and Jacob "Jack" Schriebman. He grew up in Los Angeles, in poor circumstances, heading off to San Francisco with his brother Stan to enlist in the army. He served as a captain in Europe during World War II, describing the mud on the boots there as so thick he was inches taller. After the war, he met and married Annette Sabel on July 6, 1946. He carried his favorite photo of her in his wallet for his entire life. Harry worked for AT&T for more than 30 years in many capacities, moving around within the company when things got too boring or routine. Although he did not go to college, Harry was an avid reader of history, religion, and politics, seldom fiction. His quest for knowledge did not stop upon his retirement in 1979. Harry and Annette were frequent Elderhostel students, traveling and studying abroad and to historic US sites. He was a regular Corte Madera Town Council attendee, following local politics with great enthusiasm, as did his brother, Stan. There was a friendly Schriebman rivalry on who could get the most letters printed in the IJ. Harry was concerned about the safety and security of his family and community and learned HAM radio in order to establish a more robust communications grid in Corte Madera. He organized a gathering in his living room to develop what became bi-annual neighborhood emergency safety drills that continue to this day. He also served on the board of the Mariner's Cove Neighborhood Association, composing the newsletter for several years. In 2000, Harry and Annette were named Corte Madera's Senior Citizens of the Year and served as Grand Marshalls in the town's Fourth of July parade. What stands out for many of us who knew Harry was his quick wit and sense of humor. His timing was excellent, and he kept family and friends startled and laughing when his zingers would appear, even when you thought he wasn't paying attention. During Passover Seders with the family, Harry and Annette were known to dress up as Moses and Miriam to "tell the story" in full costume from a script they developed together. While it was done to entertain the children, it created laughter and great memories for the adults in the room as well. He is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Annette Schriebman; their son, Jeff Schriebman and wife Judy; and daughter, Joyce Schriebman and partner Yehezkel Landau; as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; along with his sisters Hattie Brogden and Miriam Maldonado. Sisters Sylvia Gardner, Lillian Kent, and brother Stanley Schriebman predeceased him. Parkinson's may have hampered his body but did not cripple his spirit or his mind, which was active until his final day. He will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be sent to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, 900 Pennsylvania Avenue. San Francisco, CA 94107.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 24, 2020