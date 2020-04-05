Home

Hart Wilcox Corbett


1937 - 2020
Hart Wilcox Corbett Hart Wilcox Corbett died of complications related to Alzheimer's on March 31, 2020, at age 83. He was born on March 27, 1937 in Orinda, CA, and lived there until he left to attend Stanford University in 1955. After graduating, and then marrying in 1960, he spent two years in the US Army CounterIntelligence in Buffalo, NY, before relocating to Marin County (where his family ties go back to 1917), where he began a manager trainee program with Wells Fargo Bank. He spent 29 years with WFB, having reached the position of Vice President at his retirement. He and his loving wife Mary Jo moved to Novato in 1963, and then built their dream home there in 1975, where they've lived for 45 years. Hart's interests were great and varied, and included history, railroading (both real and model), travel, photography, genealogy, and his family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jo; his brother Sandy; his son Will and wife Desirae; his grandson Wade and wife Kyla; and his great-grandson Ruskin Wilcox Corbett. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
